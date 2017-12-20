Firing Mueller could provoke a 'constitutional crisis': Sen. Warner Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Associated Press | Dec. 20 2017 Show Description The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is warning U.S. President Donald Trump against firing special counsel Robert Mueller or pardoning any targets of the federal probe into Russia and the president's Republican campaign. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print