Hillary Clinton hopes Democrats’ win in Alabama is a ‘turning of the tide’ Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Dec. 13 2017 Show Description Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says the Democrats’ surprise win in the Alabama Senate race is a “turning point” for Americans opposed to Donald Trump. Clinton is in Vancouver promoting her book, What Happened. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print