Lawyer for ex-McGuinty aide looking to keep client out of prison The Canadian Press | Jan. 19 2018 David Livingston, who served as former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff, has been found guilty of destroying documents related to two scrapped gas plants. Livingston's lawyer says he's hoping for a non-custodial sentence.