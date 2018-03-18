Minor hockey players pay tribute to teammate killed in alleged triple homicide Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Mar. 18 2018 Show Description Hockey teammates of slain 15-year-old Roy Pejcinovski wore jerseys with an “R” and the goalie’s No. 74 at a game in Toronto on Sunday. A strength coach recalled Pejcinovski, who was killed in an alleged triple homicide, as a “great kid.” Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print