With 99 percent of the vote counted, Democrat Doug Jones had a lead of 1.5 percentage points over Republican Roy Moore in a bitter fight for the U.S. Senate seat. But the Republican refused to concede, telling supporters in Montgomery that votes were still coming in and state law would trigger a recount if the margin was within half a percent. Rough Cut (no reporter narration)

