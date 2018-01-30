Ontario PC interim leader Vic Fedeli focused on fixing infighting and ‘rot’ Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Jan. 30 2018 Show Description The newly appointed interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives, Vic Fedeli, says he won’t be entering the race to be permanent leader. Fedeli says he needs to dedicate his time to fixing the party's internal problems. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print