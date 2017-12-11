Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

President Trump records robocall for Roy Moore ahead of Alabama vote Add to ...

Replay
The Associated Press |
Show Description
Alabama voters are getting a recorded phone call of President Donald Trump saying he needs Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate. The recording includes Trump saying progress on his agenda will be 'stopped cold' Democrat Doug Jones is elected.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news