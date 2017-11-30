Prosecutor seeks maximum fine against RCMP in 2014 Moncton shooting Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Nov. 30 2017 Show Description A prosecutor is asking a New Brunswick judge to fine the RCMP $1-million for Labour Code convictions stemming from a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton that left three officers dead and two more injured. The sentence will be delivered in January 2018. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print