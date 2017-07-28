A breakdown of the moment John McCain voted against repealing Obamacare Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Globe and Mail | Jul. 28 2017 Show Description U.S. Senator John McCain was one of three lawmakers who voted down the latest attempt by the Republican-controlled Senate to repeal Obamacare. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski also voted against what had come to be called the 'skinny' repeal. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print