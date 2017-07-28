Confusion and disappointment: How Russians view Trump Add to ...
The Globe's Mark MacKinnon in Moscow says that the Russian view of President Donald Trump can be summed up in two words; confusion and disappointment. Confusion over disbelief Russian security services are good enough to influence a U.S. election. And disappointment that promises Trump made on the campaign trail, such as recognizing the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, have not come to pass.