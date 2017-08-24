Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Hunt on for up to 305,000 escaped Atlantic salmon from fish farm near B.C. Add to ...

Replay
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Considered an invasive species for the area, wildlife officials are encouraging people to catch as many of the escaped fish as they can. The salmon escaped from a aquaculture facility in Washington State, near B.C. on the weekend.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news