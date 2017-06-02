Watch the complete police interview with ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer Add to ...
Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, 10 days before she turns 50. The Crown and her lawyer made a joint recommendation of concurrent life sentences with no chance to apply for parole for 25 years. But it will be up to Justice Bruce Thomas to decide at a hearing on June 26 and 27, where victims’ impact statements will be presented.