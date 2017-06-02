Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Watch the complete police interview with ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer Add to ...

Replay
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, 10 days before she turns 50. The Crown and her lawyer made a joint recommendation of concurrent life sentences with no chance to apply for parole for 25 years. But it will be up to Justice Bruce Thomas to decide at a hearing on June 26 and 27, where victims’ impact statements will be presented.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news