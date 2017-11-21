Wax Justin Trudeau an ‘object of art’: Montreal museum director Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Nov. 21 2017 Show Description A wax figure of Justin Trudeau was unveiled at a Montreal museum Tuesday, standing near likenesses of Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt. Grevin wax museum’s director says the Prime Minister’s “world-wide popularity” helped in the choice. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print