Air Canada planes are pictured at Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 18, 2014. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
Ontario man pleads guilty in Air Canada flight disruption case Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

An Ontario man who tried to open the door of an Air Canada plane mid-flight and threatened flight attendants with hot coffee has pleaded guilty in the case.

Brandon Courneyea’s plea in a U.S. court covers one count of interfering with a flight attendant, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 (U.S.).

His lawyer says Courneyea will be sentenced on Sept. 11.

Court documents say Courneyea admitted to taking cocaine before boarding a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica to Toronto on May 15.

Once on board the flight, documents say Courneyea began behaving erratically, stating he wanted to take the plane down and trying to open the cabin door.

Documents say he also swung pots of hot coffee at members of the flight crew before staff and passengers forcibly bound him to his seat with zip ties to prevent further disturbance.

First Nations ink health agreement with Ontario, Ottawa
 

