Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is unrepentant about complaining in the American media about the Omar Khadr payment.

Members of the Trudeau government have accused him and other Conservatives of poisoning Americans against Canada on the brink of the North American Free Trade Agreement talks.

But Scheer says any American backlash over the Khadr payment is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fault.

Khadr was imprisoned in the notorious Guantamano Bay U-S detention facility 15 years ago, accused of killing an American soldier-medic during a firefight in Afghanistan.

Khadr was just 15 years old at the time.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2010 that Canadian authorities violated Khadr’s charter rights and the Trudeau government paid him a reported $10.5-million.

The Conservatives have sharply criticized the fact the widow of medic Christopher Speer got nothing in the settlement.

The partisan quarrel comes as the Commons international trade committee is poised to meet today to consider a joint Conservative-N-D-P request for an emergency summer meeting to grill key ministers on Canada’s approach to the NAFTA negotiations.\

