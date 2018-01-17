Canadian professor recently released from French prison calls for public inquiry into his extradition to France

Hassan Diab, the Ottawa academic released from a French prison last week after judges ordered the dismissal of terrorism charges against him, is calling for a public inquiry into his case and a review of the law that allowed his extradition to France.

However, Mr. Diab says he doesn't want a penny of Canadian taxpayer money as compensation for his nine-year ordeal, which included three years in solitary confinement at a French jail. If he is awarded any money, Mr. Diab said he wants it to go toward paying down the expenses his family, friends and supporters have borne working on his case.

"I don't want any penny from the taxpayers in Canada. If there is any money that comes from anywhere – if the law allows anything … the money will go to the people who paid their own money for the case's expenses," Mr. Diab said during a news conference at Amnesty International Canada's office in Ottawa on Wednesday.

"I just want to avoid this prospect of having innocent people in this ordeal again."

Mr. Diab, who arrived home in Ottawa on Monday, said he plans to focus his energy on fixing the law that allowed his extradition to France.

His lawyer, Donald Bayne, said a public inquiry into Mr. Diab's case would include "a reasoned evaluation" of the deficiencies of the extradition law and how to improve it. He said the threshold for extradition is too low in Canada.

"There's no sworn evidence [required for extradition]. A foreign official need only sign a piece of paper that makes allegations against a Canadian," Mr. Bayne told reporters.

"How do you defend against that?"

The RCMP arrested Mr. Diab in November, 2008, at the request of French authorities, who accused him of being involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others. The 64-year-old has always denied the allegations.

After his arrest, Mr. Diab was jailed for 41/2 months and then released under house arrest. He had a curfew and was required to wear a monitoring device.

In June, 2011, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger ordered Mr. Diab's extradition despite saying that the evidence against him was "weak, convoluted and confusing." Mr. Diab was removed from Canada in November of 2014 after the Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal of the extradition order.

Mr. Diab entered pretrial solitary detention in Paris. French judges ordered his release numerous times, but the prosecutor repeatedly blocked it.

He was finally released without conditions from Fleury-Mérogis penitentiary, outside Paris, on Friday afternoon after two investigating judges ordered the dismissal of terrorism charges against him, deeming that the circumstantial case against him was not strong enough to commit him to trial.

The decision came after new evidence showed that Mr. Diab was in Lebanon writing university exams at the time of the 1980 bombing; it also confirmed Mr. Diab's claim that his passport was stolen and used by someone else at the time.