Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to renegotiate the North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico will shift from an abstract political promise to a formal negotiation with high stakes for all three countries when officials meet for the first round of talks Aug. 16 to 20 in Washington. (Evan Vucci/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to renegotiate the North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico will shift from an abstract political promise to a formal negotiation with high stakes for all three countries when officials meet for the first round of talks Aug. 16 to 20 in Washington. (Evan Vucci/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadians’ NAFTA fears rise as Trump sours on dairy, poll finds Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Bill Curry

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadians are increasingly concerned about the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement as U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has shifted from suggestions of a tweak to slamming Canadian dairy policy as a disgrace.

A new Nanos Survey found fewer than half of Canadians – 46 per cent – now feel confident or somewhat confident that Canada can protect its interests in the negotiations, which begin this month in Washington. That’s down from 59 per cent in a February survey.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Bill Curry on Twitter: @curryb

Also on The Globe and Mail

Three issues likely to be key for Canada in NAFTA negotiations (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular