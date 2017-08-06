Canadians are increasingly concerned about the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement as U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has shifted from suggestions of a tweak to slamming Canadian dairy policy as a disgrace.

A new Nanos Survey found fewer than half of Canadians – 46 per cent – now feel confident or somewhat confident that Canada can protect its interests in the negotiations, which begin this month in Washington. That’s down from 59 per cent in a February survey.

