Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Charlie Angus participates in the first debate of the federal NDP leadership race in Ottawa on March 12, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Charlie Angus participates in the first debate of the federal NDP leadership race in Ottawa on March 12, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Charlie Angus taking leave from NDP leadership race after sister’s death Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus is taking a leave from the race following the death of his sister.

The longtime New Democrat MP from Ontario announced late Tuesday that Kathleen Angus had passed away after a lengthy illness.

Angus missed the last leadership debate in Victoria on Aug. 2 to be by her side, taking a 10-day break from his campaign.

This time, he will only be absent until Monday to plan and attend her funeral.

The MP for Timmins-James Bay will be back for a French language debate on Aug. 27 in Montreal.

Besides Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Quebec MP Guy Caron and Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario provincial legislature, are running.

A deadline for candidates to sign up new members is Thursday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Peter Julian drops out of NDP race, cites low fundraising (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular