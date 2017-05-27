Conservative MP Maxime Bernier jumped to an early lead with 28.9 per cent of the available points in the first round of the Conservative Party’s leadership race, followed by Andrew Scheer who finished seven points back.

The results of the first round of voting were announced Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. at the Congress Centre in Toronto. The winner will need more than 50 per cent of available points to become the next Conservative leader.

While the standings could change in subsequent rounds, the results to this point suggest this is a two-way race between Mr. Bernier and Mr. Scheer, with little chance of another candidate catching them in subsequent rounds.

Conservative leadership race: What you need to know about the convention

Analysis: The new Conservative leader must look beyond the party's rural roots

Analysis: Time is ripe for Conservatives to steal a Liberal idea: galvanize their base

Here are the complete results of the first round of voting:

Maxime Bernier: 28.9 per cent

Andrew Scheer: 21.8 per cent

Erin O’Toole: 10.7 per cent

Brad Trost: 8.4 per cent

Michael Chong: 7.6 per cent

Pierre Lemieux: 7.4 per cent

Kellie Leitch: 7 per cent

Lisa Raitt: 3.3 per cent

Steven Blaney: 1.3 per cent

Chris Alexander: 1.1 per cent

Kevin O’Leary: 1.1 per cent

Rick Peterson: 0.7 per cent

Andrew Saxton: 0.5 per cent

Deepak Obhrai: 0.4 per cent

There were more than 130,000 ballots cast in the leadership race, out of an eligible pool of 259,000 voters. Conservative members were asked to rank up to 10 of the 14 official candidates on their ballot. The votes are counted by riding, with each of the country’s 338 ridings given the value of 100 points in the final tabulation.

While Mr. O’Leary was still officially in the race, he quit last month to endorse Mr. Bernier.

The winner will become the next Leader of the Official Opposition, taking over from Rona Ambrose who handled the job on an interim basis during the campaign. He or she will face off on a daily basis against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons, but most importantly lead the Conservatives in the next election in 2019.

A key challenge for the new leader will be to maintain the unity of the party, which was formed in 2003 in a merger of the Canadian Alliance and the Progressive Conservative Party. The first leader of the party was Stephen Harper, who became prime minister in 2006 and resigned after losing to Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals in 2015.

The results are being announced in front of a packed crowd of more than 2,000 people.

More to come

Report Typo/Error