CRA blocks calls, often gives taxpayers wrong information, auditor says

The Canada Revenue Agency blocked 29 million calls – or more than half of its call volume – over a one-year period, forcing some taxpayers to make up to four call attempts per week with no guarantee of reaching an agent, according to a new report.

Auditor-General Michael Ferguson's fall report also found that CRA agents gave taxpayers the wrong answers to their questions nearly 30 per cent of the time. The report, tabled in the House of Commons Tuesday morning, said the CRA's nine call centres did not always provide taxpayers with timely access to accurate information, potentially causing taxpayers to file incorrect returns, miss filing deadlines, pay too little or too much tax, or miss out on tax benefits.

"We found that the customer-service results that the Canada Revenue Agency reports makes its call-centre service look better than it really is," Mr. Ferguson said in a prepared statement.

For instance, the CRA says that 90 per cent of its callers are able to connect with either a call-centre agent or its automated self-service system. While this is technically true, Mr. Ferguson said the agency's results only reflect part of the caller's experience.

"The CRA's reported rate does not reflect that on average, a taxpayer has to call about four times in a week just to get through to the agency," Mr. Ferguson said.

"We found that the agency's number didn't account for the 29 million calls it blocked in a year – more than half of its total call volume [53.5 million]. Those calls either get a busy signal, a message to visit the agency's website, or a message to call back later."

The report found that, overall, the CRA only answered 36 per cent of calls between March 2016 and March 2017.

The report found that the CRA monitored wait times so that it could meet its service standards, which say that 75 to 80 per cent of the time callers should wait no more than two minutes to speak with an agent. When the average wait time approached two minutes, the agency's call-traffic team either blocked calls or directed them to the self-service system.

Even after three to four call attempts per week, taxpayers did not always reach an agent or the self-service system, the report found.

The report also found that the CRA underestimated its rate of agent errors. Between February and April 2017, the Auditor-General's office made 255 calls to the CRA to assess the accuracy of information provided by call-centre agents. It found that the agency gave wrong answers to their questions nearly 30 per cent of the time – much higher than the agency's own reported 6.5 per cent error rate.

The high rate of incorrect responses could be caused by gaps in training or the fact that agents are using too many different applications to look for answers, the report concluded.

The report said the CRA is obliged to provide "complete, accurate, clear and timely information to taxpayers" under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

The Auditor-General recommended that the CRA review how it manages calls by considering increasing its maximum wait time to speak with an agent and telling callers how long their wait time will be so they can decide if they want to stay on the line. The report also suggested the CRA improve its performance indicators for accessibility, accuracy and timeliness of its call-centre services.

Most Syrian refugees' needs assessed during first year

A review of the federal government's $257-million Syrian refugee settlement initiative found that 80 per cent of the newcomers' needs were assessed during their first year in Canada. The report also found that Syrian refugees received settlement services at a higher rate than other refugees who arrived in Canada during the same period.

However, Mr. Ferguson expressed concern about a $51-million funding delay for settlement service providers, forcing some to cut off language training, child care, transportation and mental-health services for at least three months. The funds were supposed to be transferred to service providers in April, but didn't reach some of them until June.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada also didn't collect all the information it needed to monitor how Syrian refugees were integrating into Canada, said the report. For instance, the department did not know how many Syrian refugees with chronic health issues had health-care providers and how many school-aged Syrian children were attending school.

Phoenix pay system will cost 'much more' than $540-million to fix

Tuesday's report found that it will take years and cost "much more" than the $540-million the government has planned for to fix the public-service Phoenix pay system, which has affected the pay of more than 150,000 federal public servants. Mr. Ferguson warned that Public Services and Procurement Canada – the department that oversaw the implementation of Phoenix – may be faced with the same pay debacle an Australian government department is still reeling from after eight years.

"The government needs to be aware that it may be in a similar situation to Queensland Health, a department in the Australian state of Queensland, which after eight years has spent over $1.2-billion (Canadian) and continues to resolve problems with its pay system," the report states.