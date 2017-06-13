The Canadian government fears that it has lost millions of dollars in an elaborate swindle known as a “carousel scheme” that is based on fraudulent sales tax refunds, a government source says.

The use of this scheme is prevalent in Europe, but is thought to be relatively new to Canada.

At this stage of a continuing investigation, the Canada Revenue Agency has identified more than $50-million in allegedly fraudulent requests for sales tax refunds, a government official said. It remains unknown exactly how much money was lost as part of this alleged fraud.

The federal tax-collection agency launched a crackdown on the scheme on Tuesday, conducting a series of raids in three locations in Canada and six others in the United Kingdom. Canadian and British officials have been collaborating for five years on this investigation, the official said.

The Canada Revenue Agency is expected to make public more details on its investigation after the raids are completed.

To make money off of a carousel scheme, fraudsters create shell companies, false commercial transactions and a lengthy paper trail in a bid to convince government agencies that they are eligible for large sales tax refunds. The complex web of companies in this case were set up in Canada and the U.K., with the fraudsters allegedly creating false transactions to obtain GST or HST refunds for fake transfers of goods and services.

