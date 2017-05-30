Canada’s top soldier has ordered full acceptance of an internal inquiry’s finding into a high-profile sexual assault case against a former corporal.

In 2012, Stephanie Raymond, a master corporal at the time, accused Warrant Officer Andre Gagnon of sexually assaulting her in 2011.

Gagnon was later acquitted by a military jury, but Raymond continued fighting the military, alleging that she was retaliated against as a result of the complaint before being fired at the end of 2013.

The board of inquiry was launched in 2015 after former chief of defence staff Gen. Tom Lawson admitted Raymond had been treated badly by higher-ranking officers in her regiment, and that she had been wrongly discharged.

In a statement, Gen. Jonathan Vance – the current chief of the defence staff – says many of the inquiry’s recommendations have been implemented through the military’s efforts to stamp out inappropriate sexual behaviour.

But Vance says he has ordered that all outstanding recommendations from the latest inquiry be enacted as quickly as possible.

Raymond’s case was seen as the catalyst for the current crackdown on sexual misconduct in the military, known as Operation Honour.

