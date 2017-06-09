Prime Minister Theresa May might need to look to Northern Ireland for support in forming a new government.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats in Thursday’s voting, emerged as the most likely partner to form a coalition government.

DUP leader Arlene Foster may seek concessions from May in exchange for providing the needed seats.

Read more: May tries to cling to power as U.K. Tories fall short of majority

Foster said Friday it it would be “difficult” for May to continue in her role. “I certainly think that there will be contact made over the weekend but I think it is too soon to talk about what we’re going to do,” she said.

The Conservative Party has depended on Irish politicians before: Prime Minister John Major relied on support from the Ulster Unionist Party to shore up his tiny majority in 1992-1997.

Northern Ireland’s people voted in favour of remaining inside the European Union in the June 23 referendum last year, going against the national trend in favour of Brexit.

The DUP in general favours a “soft Brexit” rather than the “hard Brexit” sought by May, and it wants to preserve its open border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.

Report Typo/Error