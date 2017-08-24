Senator Mike Duffy is suing the Senate and the Attorney-General of Canada for $6.5-million in general damages, $300,000 for loss of income and benefits and $1-million in punitive damages, court records show.

Mike Duffy’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, has called a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. ‎Duffy is arguing that the Senate and unnamed senators “acted unconstitutionally” as it suspended him without pay, and that the RCMP mishandled its investigation into his expenses because he was a “more high-profile target” than former top Conservative official Nigel Wright.

Mr. Duffy was charged in July of 2014 with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in relation to his Senate expense claims and consulting contracts, and for accepting a $90,000 payment from Mr. Wright, then the chief of staff to prime minister Stephen Harper.

Mr. Duffy was suspended from the Senate without pay for almost two years in November, 2013, over concerns about his expenses. Fellow senators Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau were also suspended. All three have since returned to the Senate.

In April, 2016, Ontario Court Justice Charles Vaillancourt acquitted Mr. Duffy on 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

More to come

Report Typo/Error