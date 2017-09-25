Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ending income sprinkling is one of three tax changes the Liberal government is considering. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Chris Hannay

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Only about one in eight small-business owners are likely to be affected by a Liberal proposal to end income sprinkling, according to new research from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

A study from the left-leaning think tank says small-business owners most likely to be affected by the tax-savings measure are male, professionals such as doctors or lawyers who make more than $216,000 a year and with spouses or adult children who don’t work. Ending income sprinkling is one of three tax changes the Liberal government is considering.

