A coalition of family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women, First Nations leaders, and other interested parties have written an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to restart the inquiry his government called to examine the root causes of the violence.

The same coalition wrote in May to Marion Buller, the chief commissioner of the inquiry, expressing deep concerns about the way the inquiry is structured and expressing fears that it will lead to a “re-traumatization” of those who have lost loved ones.

Families call for missing, murdered inquiry resignations (The Canadian Press)

This week, after the resignation of Marilyn Poitras, a Métis professor of law at the University of Saskatchewan who was one of five commissioners appointed last summer to lead the $53-million inquiry, the more than 50 signatories to the original letter are telling the Prime Minister that the process is so flawed it must be halted.

The inquiry, they write, is lacking the required ceremony, languages and medicine.

Opinion: The MMIW inquiry is not doomed to failure

“The time has come to restart this top-down inquiry and to rebuild it from the ground up,” says the letter. “Prime Minister Trudeau, it is time for you to come alongside families of [missing and murdered women, girls and two-spirited people], restart this inquiry and create space for an Indigenous, trauma-informed process that honours all our relations.”

Members of the group met this week with the commissioners. After they left, they urged Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett to ask for the commissioner’s resignations.

There has been much concern expressed that the inquiry, which has put off most of its hearings with families of the missing and murdered women until the fall, is behind schedule. Families, interested groups and First Nations have also complained that there has been very little communication with the inquiry to this point in the process.

Dr. Bennett said earlier this week that she agreed the inquiry has done a poor job of communication but she said she had faith that it would be able to do the job it was mandated to do. The Assembly of First Nations and the Native Women’s Association of Canada also expressed hope that the commission could get back on track.

But the Ontario Native Women’s Association, which had intervenor status at the inquiry, sent an open letter to commissioners saying it could not support the format and approach.

Report Typo/Error