Finance Minister Bill Morneau may not have enough votes in the Senate to pass his budget bill intact after Liberal senators came out swinging against several aspects of the legislation.

In a strongly worded speech that accused the government of breaking several electoral promises, Liberal Senate leader Joseph Day warned his colleagues Wednesday that passing the budget bill as is would represent a surrender of Parliamentary authority over government finances.

Mr. Morneau’s omnibus budget bill, C-44, includes the proposed Canada Infrastructure Bank Act, which has attracted concern from some senators, including Liberals. However, Liberal senators are raising several other objections to the bill.

“The more I examine this omnibus bill, the more questions I have,” Mr. Day said in a detailed critique of the legislation. “The bill contains provisions that quietly – one might even say stealthily – remove Parliament’s oversight of government finances, and increase the power of the executive – of the cabinet … If we pass this bill, C-44, in its current form, we are the ones who are knowingly removing Parliament’s oversight … I, for one, am profoundly disappointed that this government has decided to ask that we do that here. That was not what I was expecting of this government.”

A group of 18 senators continue to sit as Liberals even though Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau banned them from the Liberal caucus in 2014, more than a year before he became Prime Minister. The Liberal senators continue, however, to wield influence in the Senate given that no one group has a majority.

Among their concerns is a clause that would not only raise the excise tax on beer and spirits, but schedule future tax increases in line with inflation.

“If you’re going to increase a tax, have the guts to stand up in front of the House of Commons yearly and increase the tax instead of hiding behind this sneaky way of increasing taxes,” said Liberal Senator Terry Mercer, a former national director of the Liberal Party of Canada, during debate on the budget bill. That particular provision is strongly opposed by Canadian beer, wine and spirits producers, who are urging senators to remove the escalator aspect of the tax change.

Mr. Day’s speech received strong applause from Conservative and Independent senators, suggesting many senators share his concerns.

“The major point here is one of accountability and transparency,” Independent Senator Mike Duffy said following Mr. Day’s speech.

Mr. Day said the legislation would break a government promise to restore Parliamentary oversight over government borrowing. These concerns are in addition to questions surrounding the infrastructure bank and whether its proposed governance is appropriate. Independent Senator André Pratte moved a motion on Wednesday that would divide the bill in a way that removes the infrastructure bank sections for further study. The government representative in the Senate, Peter Harder, challenged Mr. Pratte’s motion on procedural grounds.

The Speaker of the Senate is expected to issue a ruling on whether Mr. Pratte’s motion is allowed to proceed.

It is highly unusual for the Senate to defeat or even split a government bill, and those few precedents are being debated in terms of whether or not they prove Mr. Pratte’s motion should be allowed. Unlike in the House of Commons, a budget bill can be defeated outright in the Senate without causing the government to fall. This last happened on June 10, 1993, just a few days before the governing Progressive Conservative party selected Kim Campbell as its next leader.

With seven vacancies in the 105-seat chamber, there are 98 sitting senators. The Speaker only votes to break a tie, meaning 49 votes represents a majority when all current senators are in attendance.

There are 38 Conservative senators, who tend to vote as a block in opposition to the government, leaving them 11 votes short of a majority. There are 42 senators who describe themselves as either independent or non-affiliated.

Independent Senator Frances Lankin, who has served on the boards of provincial crown corporations in Ontario and was an Ontario NDP MPP and cabinet minister, said she does not share the concerns of some over the proposed governance of the infrastructure bank. Ms. Lankin said she does not expect the Senate to hold up or defeat the budget bill, but that it was not yet clear how things will play out.

“I’ve been here a year,” she said in an interview. “Even though I spent 11 years at Queens Park, there are parts of this institution that bewilder me still.”

Report Typo/Error