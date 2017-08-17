Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau holds a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on July 18, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A new report says last year’s federal budgetary shortfall was smaller than the government predicted last spring.

The parliamentary budget officer projects Ottawa’s 2016-17 shortfall was $2.1-billion smaller than forecast.

The report says the improved deficit figure was due in large part to lower-than-expected expenses booked for the Liberals’ infrastructure investment program.

The independent budget office projects the final 2016-17 shortfall at $21.4-billion, although the government’s March prediction was $23.5-billion.

A preliminary Finance Department analysis of the federal books in May estimated that, after accounting for year-end adjustments, Ottawa ran a deficit last year of about $23-billion.

Looking at this year, the budget watchdog is predicting a shortfall of $24.8-billion – which is essentially in line with the federal 2017-18 deficit forecast of $24.4-billion.

