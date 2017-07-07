The federal government has officially apologized and paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to Omar Khadr for the mistreatment he endured as a teenage prisoner of the U.S. military at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould held a news conference on Friday to announce the settlement that ends a long-standing $20-million civil lawsuit from Mr. Khadr’s legal team.

“On behalf of the government of Canada, we wish to apologize to Mr. Khadr for any role Canadian officials played in relation to his ordeal abroad and any resulting harm,” the official apology stated. “We hope that this expression, and the negotiated settlement, will assist him in his efforts to begin a new and hopeful chapter in his life with his fellow Canadians.”

The government said it would not announce how much compensation was paid because the settlement agreement is confidential, but sources have told The Globe that Mr. Khadr was paid $10.5-million.

Mr. Goodale insisted that the apology and settlement had nothing to do with Mr. Khadr’s role as an former al-Qaeda child soldier in Afghanistan where he is accused of throwing a grenade that killed U.S. Delta Force Sgt. Christopher Speer and injured special forces soldier Layne Morris.

The federal government settled the Khadr lawsuit because the Supreme Court of Canada had ruled in 2010 that Canadian security officials had participated in abusive U.S. interrogations of Mr. Khadr while he was imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, the minister told reporters.

“The settlement that we have announced has to do with the wrongdoing of Canadian officials with respect to a Canadian citizen,” he said. “The Supreme Court of Canada has stated clearly and unequivocally that that behaviour on the part of those Canadian officials was wrong.”

Mr. Goodale said Ottawa had little chance of winning the $20-million lawsuit and he noted the government’s legal fees had already cost $5-million and were rising.

Mr. Khadr told the CBC’s Power and Politics show on Friday that he hopes the apology will allow him to move on with his life and hopes the financial compensation that he received does not cause pain for the family of Sgt. Speer.

“I think it restores a little bit of my reputation here in Canada, and I think that’s the biggest thing for me,” he told host Rosemary Barton. “I really hope that the talk about settlement or the apology does not cause people pain and if it does, you know, I’m really sorry for the pain.”

Mr. Khadr, who spent a decade at the Guantanamo prison, said he holds no grudges for the abuses he suffered at the hands of U.S. interrogators who subjected him to solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, and shackling in stressful positions.

“I was never angry or upset about what happened. It’s been hard you know, finding jobs or going to school and stuff with my past reputation,” he said. “So this is going to help move me forward.”

Mr. Goodale also expressed his sympathy for Tabitha Speer and for the loss of her husband in the 2002 firefight in Afghanistan.

Ms. Speer and Mr. Morris have filed a court application in Toronto in a bid to enforce a $134-million (U.S.) wrongful death judgment against Mr. Khadr that a Utah civil court handed down in 2015.

“Obviously our hearts go out to the family for the loss that they have suffered in the situation in Afghanistan. They are pursuing their legal rights and they will no doubt seek the redress that they think is appropriate and due to them,” Mr. Goodale said.

Mr. Goodale also denied that federal lawyers had tried to circumvent an emergency junction that the two Americans were seeking in a Toronto court to stop the $10.5-million payment.

The government paid the compensation to Mr. Khadr and his lawyers on Wednesday before the Canadian lawyer for Ms. Speer and Mr. Morris was able to ask the courts to block the payout. The compensation was immediately cashed, a source said.

“The administrative management of the case was according to normal practices and procedures and had nothing whatsoever to do with any other legal proceeding,” Mr. Goodale said.

A Toronto lawyer acting for the pair made a brief court appearance on Friday in Toronto, to set a date for an “urgent hearing” that could start a potential legal battle over the $10.5-million settlement.

Lawyer David Winer told Justice Thomas McEwen of the Ontario Superior Court that he may try to seek an interim preservation order. If successful, such an order would maintain a defendant’s assets pending the final outcome of a legal battle. A date was set for July 13.

Mr. Winer told reporters he was not authorized to speak to the media on behalf of his clients, who won a 2015 default judgment (a ruling made in a defendant’s absence) in Utah against Mr. Khadr for $134-million (U.S.) in damages for his alleged actions in Afghanistan. Mr. Khadr was in prison and did not defend himself.

Justice McEwen noted that the application filed against Mr. Khadr last month looked out of date. “If anyone’s read the newspaper, they would know there has been an alleged payout,” the judge said.

The two sides are now expected to file submissions next week, in advance of a hearing on Thursday. Lawyers for Mr. Khadr did not attend Friday’s hearing.

Mr. Winer said he had attempted to contact Mr. Khadr’s Edmonton lawyer, Dennis Edney, by fax, as he did not have his e-mail address.

He only later managed to get in touch with Nathan Whitling, another lawyer acting for Mr. Khadr, e-mailing him late on Thursday evening. But Mr. Winer only read Mr. Whitling’s response to him early on Friday morning, as the e-mail had been caught in his spam filter, he told court.

A legal attempt to force the government to take the compensation back from Mr. Khadr would likely be difficult. Ms. Speer and Mr. Morris can still try to persuade the courts to recognize the $134-million (U.S.) judgment, although legal experts say that could be an uphill battle.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that Canadian officials who took part in the U.S. interrogations had offended the “most basic Canadian standards about the treatment of detained youth suspects.”

