The federal government has officially apologized and paid a $10-million settlement to Omar Khadr for the mistreatment he endured as a teenage prisoner of the U.S. military at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould held a news conference on Friday to announce the settlement that ends a long-standing $20-million lawsuit from Khadr’s legal team.

“On behalf of the government of Canada, we wish to apologize to Mr. Khadr for any role Canadian officials played in relation to his ordeal abroad and any resulting harm,” the government’s official apology stated. “We hope that this expression, and the negotiated settlement, will assist him in his efforts to begin a new and hopeful chapter in his life with his fellow Canadians.”

The government said it could not announce how much compensation was paid because the agreement is confidential, but sources have told The Globe that Mr. Khadr was paid $10.5-million.

The Toronto lawyer acting for the widow of the U.S. soldier killed in the 2002 battle that ended in the capture of Mr. Khadr made a brief court appearance on Friday in Toronto, to set a date for an “urgent hearing” that could start a potential legal battle over his $10.5-million settlement.

Lawyer David Winer told Justice Thomas McEwen of the Ontario Superior Court that he may try to seek an interim preservation order. If successful, such an order would maintain a defendant’s assets pending the final outcome of a legal battle. A date was set for July 13.

Mr. Winer told reporters he was not authorized to speak to the media on behalf of his clients, who won a 2015 default judgment in Utah against Mr. Khadr for $134-million (U.S.) in damages for his alleged actions in Afghanistan. Mr. Khadr was in prison and did not defend himself.

Friday morning, Justice McEwen noted that the application filed against Mr. Khadr last month looked out-of-date. “If anyone’s read the newspaper, they would know there has been an alleged payout,” the judge said.

The two sides are now expected to file submissions next week, in advance of a hearing on Thursday.

Lawyers for Mr. Khadr did not attend Friday’s hearing.

Mr. Winer said he had attempted to contact Mr. Khadr’s Edmonton lawyer, Dennis Edney, by fax, as he did not have his email address. He only later managed to get in touch with Nathan Whitling, another lawyer acting for Mr. Khadr, e-mailing him late on Thursday evening. But Mr. Winer only read Mr. Whitling’s response to him early on Friday morning, as the e-mail had been caught in his spam filter, he told court.

