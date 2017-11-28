Feds have no alternative to Phoenix pay system: Lemay

The federal government says it won't scrap the troubled Phoenix pay system, despite its costly problems and criticisms from the auditor general.
Marie Lemay, the deputy minister responsible for fixing the system, told a Commons committee today her department has no choice but to attempt to stabilize Phoenix – at least in the short term.
Lemay says the Public Services and Procurement Department must work with Phoenix because there is no plan B.
Lemay made the comments as she, other government officials and auditor general Michael Ferguson testified at the House of Commons public accounts committee.
Ferguson last week issued a blistering report on Phoenix, warning that stabilizing it will take years and cost more than $540-million.
Committee chairman and Conservative MP Kevin Sorenson, who represents a rural Alberta riding with few federal civil servants, says his constituency office has recently received more calls on Phoenix than any other file, including immigration.
One of the biggest federal civil service unions has called on the Liberal government to scrap Phoenix and build an in-house system virtually from scratch.
The auditor general says about 150,000 government employees – about half of the federal workforce – have faced pay problems since Phoenix was launched in April 2016, including being underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨