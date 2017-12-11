Finance ministers optimistic deal will be reached on marijuana revenues

Canada's finance ministers say they are optimistic a deal will be reached Monday on how Ottawa and the provinces will divide the new revenue coming from next year's legalization of recreational marijuana.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is hosting his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa for their annual gathering, which included a conversation over dinner Sunday evening.

The main topic on the agenda is preparing for the scheduled July 1 implementation of marijuana legalization.

As ministers headed in to a day of meetings Monday morning, several expressed optimism that a deal could be reached.

"It is important for all of us to come out from here, from Ottawa, with an agreement," Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao told reporters. "Because it's not just the issue of the shares of revenue. What is even more important is to have a co-ordinated, Canadian approach. Our objective is to drive out the illicit market and to succeed in doing that, we need to have one Canadian approach."

At a meeting in June, Mr. Morneau upset his provincial colleagues by proposing that revenue from an excise tax on marijuana should be divided evenly between Ottawa and the provinces. Mr. Morneau has since indicated that he's prepared to be "flexible" on that point, but has not provided a new figure.

At the June meeting, Mr. Morneau said Ottawa intended to impose a federal excise tax of $1 a gram, or 10 per cent of the price, whatever is higher.

The federal government has also declined to say how much annual tax revenue might be raised. However, Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa said Monday that the total amount has been estimated to be about $650-million or less in the initial years.

Mr. Sousa said Ontario is open to the possibility that federal support from the provinces could come from funds other than the excise-tax revenue.

"I think we're getting pretty close [to a deal]," he said. "If the federal government's prepared to provide some supports in other ways, that works too. I mean, this is excise tax. This is just the proportion amount that the federal government imposes on product. So really it's at their discretion. But the point being, some provinces get annoyed, saying, 'We didn't ask for this. We didn't provide for this. You're imposing upon the provinces and we have no flexibility.' So the federal government has to come up with some of that flexibility."

One point of contention is the amount of new revenue that should go to municipalities. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is calling for a model that diverts one-third of new tax revenues to local governments. Mr. Morneau said he's been in discussion with big-city mayors in recent days to discuss their concerns.

Provincial finance ministers, however, are pushing back strongly against a specific percentage for municipalities, stating that is a decision for provinces to make later.

On his way in to Monday's meeting, Mr. Morneau declined to comment on the specifics of Ottawa's latest position on how tax revenues should be handled.

"Like any negotiation, there's going to be back and forth," he said. "I think we're making progress."