Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc diagnosed with leukemia

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he will soon begin treatments for cancer.
LeBlanc says he plans to remain a cabinet minister and Liberal MP while undergoing treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
He says the cancer was discovered after his family doctor detected an anomaly in his white cell blood count during his annual physical last spring.
The diagnosis came in April.
In a joint statement, oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn says LeBlanc's disease is the most common form of leukemia, which must be closely monitored but can be controlled.
Finn says LeBlanc will be able to schedule his treatments, which should wrap up next spring, in a way that will have "minimal impact on his work."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨