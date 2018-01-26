 Skip to main content

Former Alberta Liberal staffer says party hasn’t investigated sexual-harassment claim against Darshan Kang

Darshan Kang in Calgary on Oct. 20, 2015.

Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

A former Alberta Liberal staffer who says she was groped and sexually harassed by a former MLA says party leader David Khan's promise to investigate was an empty one made for political gain.

Kirstin Morrell also says five months after Khan promised an internal investigation, she has not heard from him or from any other party official.

Morrell came forward last August to say she had been groped and sexually harassed by former Liberal legislature member Darshan Kang when she worked for him in 2012 at his Calgary constituency office.

Morrell says she went public because she wanted to support another woman who has accused Kang of sexual harassment in his current role as a member of Parliament.

Kang has stepped aside from the federal Liberal caucus to sit as an Independent and has denied the accusations.

Khan has not responded to numerous requests for comment.

Video: Trudeau questioned about MP accused of sexual harassment (The Canadian Press)
