Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown enters race for leadership of party

Patrick Brown is now registered as a candidate for the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party after resigning three weeks ago amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Brown arrived at PC Party headquarters in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, just hours before the 5 o'clock deadline for leadership nominations to be received.

"I filed my papers to be a candidate in our leadership. I'm going to make sure that with the support of our party faithful that we're going to get back on track to this important project of defeating Kathleen Wynne," said Mr. Brown, flanked by his two sisters at the party's head office. "I think my name has been cleared and now it's about getting Ontario back on track."

According to party insiders it is unclear whether he will meet the eligibility rules to run for the leadership.

The move comes shortly after Interim Leader Vic Fedeli removed Mr. Brown from the party's caucus on Friday morning, leaving the former leader sitting as an independent.

Mr. Fedeli said in a statement on Friday that Mr. Brown had been asked to leave caucus in late January after he resigned as leader.

"The legislature is set to resume sitting on Tuesday, February 20, following Family Day. Earlier today, Mr. Brown was notified that he has been removed from the PC Caucus effective immediately," Mr. Fedeli said in the statement.

Mr. Brown joins three contenders for his old job: Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney and Christine Elliott. The development follows uncertain Mr. Brown created over whether he has, in fact, stepped down as leader of the party, saying a statement announcing his departure was sent out without his permission.

In his first television interview since he resigned as leader three weeks ago, Mr. Brown told Global News during a half-hour segment that aired Thursday evening that the statement released shortly after 1 o'clock on the morning of Jan. 25, saying he had resigned, was "sent out without my permission."

Asked repeatedly during the interview whether he had agreed to resign, Mr. Brown said: "I understood they were drafting a statement. I was shocked it was sent out without even an opportunity to see it. I was still of the opinion that I should insist to see caucus in person. It was a horrific night."

However, during a conference call with members of the Progressive Conservative caucus early on the morning of Jan. 25, Mr. Brown agreed to resign. The Globe and Mail has obtained a portion of the recorded call.

"I have asked her to draft a statement that I will resign," Mr. Brown said, referring to Rebecca Thompson, his deputy chief of staff at the time. "She has drafted a statement and she can read it to you."

Mr. Brown's suggestion during the Global TV interview that he never resigned has fuelled speculation that he could jump into the leadership race, said a senior party official. The deadline for entering the leadership is 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

Scott Macpherson, a family friend and president of the Simcoe Progressive Conservative riding association, was quoted on Simcoe.com on Thursday saying there is a "likelihood" that Mr. Brown will run for his old job.

Mr. Brown was forced to step down after CTV News aired allegations of sexual misconduct with two young women. He began waging a campaign on social media and in select interviews to clear his name last weekend and has accused CTV News of fabricating a "malicious and false report" after the network changed a key aspect of its report that aired on the evening of Jan. 24. CTV reported on Tuesday night that one of the women said she was not under the legal drinking age or in high school during one of the alleged incidents, as originally reported. CTV said it stands by its reporting.

Following the initial CTV report, Tory MPPs were unanimous during a conference call late on Jan. 24 that Mr. Brown had to resign and gave him an ultimatum: either he would put out a statement saying he was stepping down or caucus would issue a statement, according to senior party insiders. Mr. Brown initially resisted, according to the insiders, but when the conference call resumed early on the morning of Jan. 25, Mr. Brown agreed to resign.

Mr. Brown said during the Global News interview that he resisted his colleagues' calls to resign, saying he was of the opinion that he should insist on meeting with members of his caucus in person.

"I don't know what I would have done the next day," he said during the interview. "I wanted an opportunity to tell my side of the story … and frankly, I wasn't able to rely on my team."

During the recording of the conference call obtained by The Globe, Mr. Brown described the "false allegations" reported by CTV as "character assassination." However, he said, he did not want anything to stand in the way of the PC Party's "mission to defeat [Premier] Kathleen Wynne" in the provincial election in June. To that end, he said, he asked Ms. Thompson to draft a statement saying "I will resign."

Mr. Brown could not be reached for comment for this story and has not agreed to earlier requests for an interview with The Globe and Mail.