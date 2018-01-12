‘No rush’: Trump softens stand on NAFTA, says he prefers deal to termination

U.S. President Donald Trump says the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement is "moving along nicely" and he hopes that a deal can be struck, a new stand welcomed by Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

This surprisingly positive assessment by the U.S. President, in a wide-ranging interview with The Wall Street Journal Thursday, is a sharp contrast with the U.S.'s usual rhetoric on NAFTA talks, which tends to stress that the discussions are deadlocked because Canada and Mexico refuse to agree to Washington's demands.

Mr. Trump told The Wall Street Journal he still planned to "terminate" NAFTA if a deal can't be reached, but he'd rather it did not come to that.

"I would rather be able to negotiate. We've made a lot of headway. We're moving along nicely," the President was quoted as saying. "[United States Trade Representative] Bob Lighthizer and others are working very hard, and we'll see what happens."

The encouraging signals from Mr. Trump come ahead of the sixth session of talks, scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Montreal.

The President said he understood it was hard for Mexico to negotiate with its presidential election looming on July 1. The governing Institutional Revolutionary Party is under intense domestic pressure not to be seen as buckling to the United States, and faces an uphill battle to hold on to power. "I'm leaving it a little flexible because they have an election coming up. So I understand a lot of things are hard to negotiate prior to an election," he said. "There's no rush."

Ms. Freeland welcomed Mr. Trump's suggestion that NAFTA talks should not be rushed in light of the Mexican election.

One day after warning Canadians of the real possibility that the U.S. could suddenly move to withdraw from the North American free-trade agreement, Ms. Freeland embraced Mr. Trump's new suggestion of patience.

"I thought that was a sensible suggestion from the President. I think all of us are mindful of the Mexican elections, and certainly as far as Canada is concerned, we have approached these negotiations with goodwill. We've done our homework. We are working extremely hard. But for us, we've always felt that imposing artificial deadlines was not necessary from the Canadian standpoint," Ms. Freeland told reporters Friday at a cabinet retreat in London, Ont.

The Mexican election had previously been viewed as a form of unofficial deadline for the NAFTA negotiations. When the talks began, suggestions had also been made that a final deal could be reached before the end of 2017.

Both Canada and Mexico are working on compromises meant to break the bargaining table logjam on the most contentious matters. Sources with knowledge of the discussions have told The Globe and Mail that Canada and Mexico are both looking at ways to jack up the amount of North American content – particularly software and other computer equipment – in autos made in the NAFTA zone, in a bid to convince the Trump administration to drop its demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico contain 50 per cent U.S. content or face import duties.

Canada is also mulling changes to NAFTA's various dispute-resolution mechanisms to get the U.S. to back off demands that these mechanisms be abolished or gutted.

Ottawa has for months been bracing for Mr. Trump to trigger Article 2205, the NAFTA withdrawal process, and sources said this week Canada is prepared for him to make such a move at any time.

But in his Wall Street Journal comments, Mr. Trump instead held out the possibility that talks could extend well past the current deadline of March and into the summer.

Asked if he had a timetable for deciding whether to terminate NAFTA, Mr. Trump replied: "No."

Despite his newly softened stance on a NAFTA timeline, Mr. Trump repeated his assertions that the U.S. might be just fine without NAFTA and said it would be "a positive" if he killed the deal.

Asked about a hit to the stock market earlier this week after a Reuters story cited two unnamed Canadian officials speculating a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA was imminent, Mr. Trump asserted an actual withdrawal would not be bad for markets. "I can tell you I'm not sure about world markets, but I can tell you I think the American market would go up if I terminated NAFTA and renegotiated a new deal," Mr. Trump said.

He also repeated one of his usual falsehoods, that the U.S. has a $17-billion trade deficit with Canada. In fact, the U.S.'s own calculations show it had a $12.5-billion surplus in 2016, the most recent year for which numbers are available.

Mr. Trump also slammed Mexico for attracting auto plants away from the United States.

"How about all the plants that have been taken out of this country and moved to Mexico? Like taking candy from a baby. No, I won't let that happen," he said.

"Mexico may not want to make the NAFTA deal and which is okay, then I'll terminate NAFTA … which I think would be frankly a positive for our country. I don't think it's a positive for Mexico, I don't think it's a positive for the world. But it's a positive for our country because I'll terminate NAFTA and make a new deal."

And he suggested he would somehow take "a small percentage of … money" from NAFTA to pay for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, but did not specify how exactly such a scheme would work.

Mexico's chief NAFTA negotiator, Kenneth Smith Ramos, took to Twitter to torpedo the idea. "Let this be clear: the issue of the payment for a #border #wall is not, and will never be, part of the #NAFTA #negotiations #wearenotjoking," he wrote.