It’s here: that moment when Donald Trump formally tells the Congress he is going to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement.

It is a panic-inducing moment for many in Canadian business, for workers in cross-border industries such as the auto sector and for Liberal politicians in Ottawa, who have to fear that the decades-old trade-rules platform that supports 75 per cent of Canadian exports is about to burn. It’s a blast of unsettling chaos.

