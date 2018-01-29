Handling of harassment allegations 'disgusting,' Conservative MP says

The dark side of Parliament Hill faced the full scrutiny of a House of Commons debate Monday, as MPs discussed government legislation aimed at curbing the prevalence of sexual harassment on the Hill and in federally regulated work forces.

The debate took place as MPs reacted to a news report that said senior Conservative Party officials were aware of allegations that then-MP Rick Dykstra had sexually assaulted a young Conservative staffer in 2014. Party officials reportedly debated how to respond, ultimately deciding to keep the allegations private and allowing Mr. Dykstra to run in the 2015 election campaign.

Mr. Dykstra has not responded to The Globe and Mail's request for comment. He told Maclean's – which first reported the allegations – that he would respond to them, but he made no mention of the allegations when he announced he would be stepping aside on Sunday from a top job with the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

In a House of Commons speech, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel – a former cabinet minister – called her party's response to the Dykstra allegations "disgusting" and said the officials involved should be ousted from the party.

"We need to dispel the myths of what consensual sex means in this environment. Is it possible for a drunk staffer to give consent for sex to a senior male who aggressively propositions them [in a workplace organization]? Within any standard workplace code of conduct, the answer to that should be unequivocally no," said Ms. Rempel, who has previously spoken out about harassment on Parliament Hill.

"Today there was a report that, at one critical point within my party, this was a topic for debate. And that is disgusting. In that incident, media reports say that people sat around a very senior table and argued semantics around whether action in our workplace should be taken because criminal charges weren't proceeded with. They should be ashamed of themselves and they should have no role or influence in this or in any political party."

Ms. Rempel said the issue of sexual harassment should not be used for political gain between parties. She also said sexual harassment must be addressed by all parties, as well as other professions with dealings on Parliament Hill, including journalists, lobbyists, diplomats and public servants.

Mr. Dykstra lost his seat in 2015 and went on to become president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party. Mr. Dykstra resigned from that position on Sunday. Maclean's said the resignation came after the magazine had approached him for comment ahead of publishing a story with details of the alleged assault and the federal Conservative Party's response.

In its report, Maclean's said senior Conservatives working on the campaign were aware of the allegations and discussed dropping him as a candidate but ultimately allowed him to run. Mr. Dykstra is a friend of former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown, who is also a former federal Conservative MP. Mr. Brown resigned last week in response to sexual misconduct allegations. Mr. Brown has denied the allegations.

Monday was the first day of debate on Bill C-65, which proposes amending the Canada Labour Code to address sexual harassment in federally regulated workplaces, including Parliament Hill.

The House of Commons agreed unanimously Monday afternoon to send the bill to committee for further study.

Federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu said legislation is needed to address the power imbalances that exist in Ottawa.

Ms. Hajdu said Parliament Hill is "ripe" for sexual harassment given that many young female staffers are in precarious employment situations, working for older, powerful men, in a workplace where evening social events with free-flowing alcohol are common.

"This is an environment that actually sets up a culture that allows and perpetuates this behaviour," she said. "There is a whisper network. People do know who to avoid at receptions or in the halls. We do know who we shouldn't meet with alone. People will leave parliamentarians and try to find jobs with other parliamentarians because the workplace has been so abusive."

Mr. Brown's former chief of staff, Alykhan Velshi, told The Globe he heard rumours about the allegations related to Mr. Dykstra hours before Maclean's published its explosive report, but only learned details after reading the story.

Mr. Velshi, who left his job as director of issues management in then prime minister Stephen Harper's office in 2014, said he took a leave from his job in the private sector during the latter half of 2015 to volunteer for the Conservative election campaign.

"I was never made aware of these allegations during the few weeks I volunteered on the campaign or [was] involved in any discussion about them," Mr. Velshi said in an e-mail.

Mr. Velshi resigned from his post in Mr. Brown's office after CTV revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against the former PC leader, allegedly involving teenagers. Mr. Velshi is now working as chief of staff to interim Ontario PC leader Vic Fedeli.