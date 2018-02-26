In or out? Patrick Brown sure looks like he’s gearing up for an exit

Of course, there was always a chance that Patrick Brown's bizarre entry into the Ontario Tory leadership race would blow up before it ended.

If it didn't look like he could win, he might opt to "play the role of kingmaker," his campaign spokeswoman Alise Mills told me on a couple of occasions over the past couple of weeks. But she also said she believed he could be victorious, and their internal polling showed his bid was resonating with people in Ontario.

In response to media speculation on Monday that he was preparing to leave the race, Ms. Mills tweeted: "Patrick Brown has not stepped down … it's up to the media to end the speculation that they've stirred up. Patrick won't be commenting further."

Which isn't exactly saying that Patrick Brown is in until the bitter end.

There were also questions about who was bankrolling the campaign, how much money was available to keep this leadership dream afloat, even for the now two weeks needed to cross the finish line. His campaign people said money wasn't a problem, but it was odd that his head of communications, Ms. Mills, remained in Vancouver, not in Toronto, during the important first days of his launch. She put that down to "organizational issues."

Here is my hunch: Patrick Brown will not finish the campaign. He will opt for the role of kingmaker, which was always on the table, and he will put his support behind Christine Elliott, who refrained from criticizing him for getting into the race like Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney did. There is also the not-insignificant fact that Ms. Elliott is in the lead, according to published polls that were not associated with anyone's particular campaign.

What would Mr. Brown want in exchange? Most certainly a position in an Elliott cabinet. The trials and tribulations of Mr. Brown have revealed many things, including the fact he is heavily mortgaged. A cabinet minister's salary of $165,000 or so would go a long way toward paying the bills. That might sound mercenary, but we all have bottom-line considerations in our lives.

Quid pro quos like the one I've suggested aren't uncommon in politics. Whether Ms. Elliott or someone else would be prepared to guarantee Mr. Brown a seat at the table is another thing entirely. It would likely take a reading of the caucus: how much political capital is a leader prepared to spend on a damaged entity like Mr. Brown? We don't know. Some of Ms. Elliott's biggest supporters, such as Randy Hillier, might have a difficult time allowing Mr. Brown a seat around an Elliott cabinet table. So that's another thing.

There will be much relief throughout the Ontario Conservative party if Mr. Brown does pull out (although because the deadline for doing such things has passed, his name would remain on the ballot). He will stop being the massive distraction he has been to the campaign and the party.

If he became leader again, who knows what would happen to the important work currently under way to rid the party of some of the "rot" that had begun to set in during his tenure. There are questions about the party's membership list that won't be sorted out for months. The party is broken. It needs to be fixed. And that work couldn't be done if Mr. Brown was back at the helm.

The Brown affair has also left some bitter feelings among Ontario Conservatives. Say what you want about the man, he does have his allies, many of whom Mr. Brown recruited to politics himself. Many of his acolytes are angry at the way Mr. Brown was treated by senior caucus members, including people such as Mr. Hillier, who made some incendiary charges against his former leader, particularly around some of his financial dealings.

The next leader of the Ontario Conservatives will have a huge job trying to smooth over the many hurt feelings that have been caused by the Brown affair. There are some deep, angry divisions in the party. That is not a great state to be in just ahead of an important provincial election.

There have been rumblings of other media exposés due to come out soon. I have no personal knowledge of what they may or may not contain, or whether there are any at all. But if Mr. Brown's camp has been sent a list of uncomfortable questions to answer stemming from other media investigations, they might feel that it's not worth it. (The Toronto Star reported Monday morning that Mr. Brown directed party officials to get him the result he wanted in Hamilton-West–Ancaster–Dundas, a riding whose contest is now under investigation by police.)

Ms. Mills tweeted out this in the early hours Monday: "Yes, Patrick and his family have been forced to endure attacks on their character, malicious gossip and threats. This is not news, but something that's very painful for the family and for Patrick."

That, to me, sounds like the warm-up line to an exit.