Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make significant moves to address the troubles facing the country’s Indigenous people in a minor cabinet shuffle that will see Health Minister Jane Philpott assume a new role in a reconfigured Indigenous Affairs and Northern Affairs department, according to a Liberal source.

Carolyn Bennett, the current Indigenous Affairs Minister, will remain as part of the restructured department.

Ms. Philpott, one of Mr. Trudeau's most accomplished ministers, is expected to handle issues of wellbeing for Indigenous people, including health and clean water. Ms. Bennett is expected to be responsible for treaty rights.

The details of the cabinet changes will be unveiled at 12:30 p.m. at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Carla Qualtrough, Minister for Sport and People With Disabilities, will be given a major promotion to fill the Health portfolio while Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr is moving to Sports and Disabilities, a source said.

Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan will move from the backbenches to Veterans Affairs and will be Newfoundland’s representative at the cabinet table. It is not known who will take over Public Works, which was left vacant when Judy Foote stepped down for family and health reasons.

