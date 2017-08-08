First Nations leaders, activists and the family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women are demanding the resignation of the remaining commissioners appointed by the federal government to look into the tragedy.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, about 150 First Nations leaders, activists and families of victims say they have been left out “and, worse, deeply harmed by the inquiry’s misguided processes.”

They are calling upon Mr. Trudeau to do a “hard reset of this national inquiry. We are asking you to request the resignations of the existing commissioners in order to create the needed space to rebuild an inquiry that is Indigenous-led and community-driven.”

A hard reset, the letter says, does not mean starting over. Rather, it says, all information collected to date would remain in place but the inquiry would be rebuilt from the ground up with families and communities at its centre.

This is the third such letter, and the strongest, written by family members and their supporters to express concern with the way the inquiry is being run. The number of signatories has increased each time.

The letter writers say the commissioners have repeatedly dismissed their concerns and have refused to take the steps needed to rebuild trust.

Although a small group of families of missing and murdered women is advising the inquiry, the letter writers say the advisory group in no way represents the geographical and cultural diversity of all of those who have been affected.

The inquiry was a campaign promise made by Mr. Trudeau after years of lobbying by Indigenous leaders and others. It was called shortly after his Liberal government took office in the fall of 2015 and officially began its work in September of last year.

Its mandate is to get at the root causes of why such a disproportionate number of Indigenous women in Canada meet violent ends. A 2014 report by the RCMP said the force identified nearly 1,200 Indigenous women and girls who disappeared or were slain in recent decades.

For many months, there have been complaints that the inquiry has failed to communicate with the families of victims and the public at large. Most of the testimony of family members, which was supposed to begin in the spring, has been delayed until fall and will come too late to be included in an interim report that is due in November.

Marilyn Poitras, one of the five commissioners appointed last summer, has already stepped down and said it had become clear to her that she could not perform her duties within the inquiry’s current structure.

The letter says the commissioners waited a full 10 months before naming community liaison officers and that the health team, which the letter writers consider to be one of the most important components of the process, was last to be appointed.

It also says the inquiry is scheduling visits to communities without any advance warning, which creates confusion.

There have been concerns expressed about insufficient attention being paid to cultural practices and a lack of emotional supports for those who agree to talk about their loved ones who were murdered or who have gone missing.

The letter accuses the commissioners of adopting a western “colonial” structure for the inquiry, rather than one rooted in Indigenous tradition.

“By hearing first from lawyers, many families and relations are unable to move forward in safety, even after health supports are now in place,” the letter says. “In the absence of needed community supports and relationships with communities, too many voices continue to be missed by the approach of this inquiry.”

