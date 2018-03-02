 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Investigator found Calgary MP Darshan Kang violated harassment rules: report

Investigator found Calgary MP Darshan Kang violated harassment rules: report

Calgary MP Darshan Kang is pictured in this undated photo.

Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

A House of Commons investigation has concluded that Calgary MP Darshan Kang violated Parliament's rules against harassment.

The CBC says an investigator found Kang acted improperly by trying to enter the Ottawa hotel room of a young female staffer who worked in his constituency office in June 2017. The report says the staffer objected and the MP should have known his actions were unwanted.

The CBC report also says the investigator concluded that some of the staff member's other allegations could not be substantiated, including that she had been offered money to remain silent about his behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

Kang, a former member of the Alberta legislature who was elected as a Liberal MP in 2015, resigned from the caucus last August after denying the allegations and vowing to clear his name.

Neither Kang nor the complainant immediately responded to requests for comment.

Heather Bradley, a spokeswoman for Speaker Geoff Regan, says the report cannot be released due to privacy concerns.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.