Canada’s next Governor-General, Julie Payette, said there will be many similarities between her role as the Queen’s representative in Canada and her time as an astronaut in the Canadian space program.

“I must express my appreciation to her Majesty the Queen and the Prime Minister for the confidence they have shown in me, but more importantly for the amazing chance – a second chance – to serve Canada again,” she said alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has recommended her appointment as Canada’s 29th Governor-General to the Queen.

“I have done so for years as an astronaut in outer space, and now I have a chance to do so again, but this time on earth,” she said.

She called Canada a “grand luscious land” that she has had the privilege to see from space, but said she will now focus on working with Canadians. She said it is too early to state exactly what will be her priorities, but said they will certainly include promoting science and “a society of knowledge.”

She said she will uphold the country’s “core values of tolerance, openness and working together.”

“Seen from space, Canada is immense… Even though there are 10 provinces, three territories and countless regions and municipalities, there are no borders,” she said.

Mr. Trudeau said that he raised the appointment with Ms. Payette a few months ago, and that he is convinced that she will perfectly fill the shoes of current Governor-General David Johnston.

“From the first moment the idea came up of appointing Ms. Payette to be our next governor-general, it was obvious to me she would make an extraordinary governor-general,” he said at a news conference.

Mr. Trudeau went on to explain why he picked Ms. Payette, a francophone woman from Quebec, instead of an aboriginal candidate, as many had hoped.

“Reconciliation isn’t just about Indigenous peoples and the Canadian government, it involves non-Indigenous Canadians as well in building a path forward,” Mr. Trudeau said. “I know that Ms. Payette will be engaged in the process of reconciliation, inclusion and equality of opportunities for all in this country.”

Ms. Payette is expected to be officially installed in her position in late September or early October. Reaction to her appointment has been largely positive.

“As the representative of the Crown in Canada, the governor-general’s role is to perform the Queen’s duties as laid out by the constitution on her behalf. It is a critical non-partisan role that can have a direct effect on the stability of Canada’s government. Ms. Payette will have the full confidence of our Conservative Caucus,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair also had positive words for Ms. Payette, while lamenting the government’s failure to appoint an indigenous person to the position.

“Some Canadians may be disappointed that today we are not celebrating the appointment of Canada’s first governor-general from First Nation, Inuit, or Metis decent, and I understand and sympathize with those feelings. I also look forward to the near future when, as a step on our path to reconciliation, Canada will be honored with an Indigenous governor-general,” he said.

