Liberal failure to make key federal appointments is a disappointment

Around the Christmas holidays, the Liberal government is going to miss a bunch of deadlines. The terms of several officers of Parliament, senior government watchdogs, will expire without successors in place. Again.

The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, the Information Commissioner, the Lobbying Commissioner and the Official Languages Commissioner: all these posts are being filled by interim figures, either people appointed temporarily for six months, or commissioners given a six-month extension after their term expired. Now, temporary mandates and extensions are set to expire.

A Liberal government source said the government expects to name a new lobbying commissioner within weeks. That's good.

But Karen Shepherd, the current Lobbying Commissioner, has already had her tenure extended three times since her seven-year term ended on June 30, 2016. Even if Mr. Trudeau names her replacement this week, it will be a race with the clock to get it approved by Parliament before it rises for its winter break on Dec. 15. Ms. Shepherd may have to be reappointed for another six months.

Mr. Trudeau's team has known since they took power two years ago that they needed to find a new lobbying commissioner. Two years later, they are racing against a deadline. The interim mandates of those other three commissioners are likely to expire without a permanent figure in place, either.

Why can't Justin Trudeau fill these jobs?

Making appointments, placing people on the bench, on panels, in crown corporations, and on boards, has been a recurring problem. The Liberals government has been criticized for delays in appointing judges that jeopardized trials; the Immigration and Refugee Board announced in June it had to limit hearings in Western Canada because several panelists' mandates had expired; boards and panels have struggled to get quorum.

There are reasons: The Liberals have reorganized the way some posts are filled, and additional paper steps, in part because of a laudable goal to find a more diverse group of appointees. They set up a new process for appointing non-partisan senators. They required applications for posts. They are now appointing judges at a reasonable clip. And there are a staggering number of jobs or board posts – the government says it has made 390 appointments, and almost 60 per cent are women, and more than 20 per cent are visible minorities or Indigenous people.

But now it's been two years, and many jobs are still vacant. And for those high-profile positions – officers of Parliament – it's astonishing they can't get it done.

The last "permanent" Official Languages Commissioner, Graham Fraser, left last December. The Liberals did name a replacement six months later, but botched the job. They chose Madeleine Meilleur, a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister in Ontario, but she had to withdraw over complaints she would be a partisan. That shouldn't have been a surprise – she had qualifications, but the Conservatives would not easily accept the precedent of a partisan watchdog. If it was going to work, the Liberals had to smooth it out with the opposition before naming Ms. Meilleur, but in a rookie blunder, they didn't.

And when Ms. Meilleur withdrew in June, they didn't name someone else from the short list. They called for new applications. A new commissioner still hasn't been named.

It seems indicative of the Liberals' midterm funk. They cast a lot of effort into enunciating grandiose plans on everything from First Nations to innovation policy, or peacekeeping, but they have more trouble with nuts and bolts. Give the Liberals points for appointing more women, but deduct some for failing to name an ethics commissioner, or information commissioner, or appointees to other posts.

It's not a crisis. It's bad governance. Commissioners' offices don't make plans or recruit key figures under temporary leaders. And fixed terms are supposed to guard their independence. The group Democracy Watch is suing over the reappointments of the ethics and lobbying commissioners, arguing the law does not allow repeated "interim" appointments. Certainly, such repeat extensions don't fit the spirit of the law.

In reply to the Democracy Watch lawsuit, the government said that during its search for a new ethics commissioner, it didn't have a sufficient pool of qualified candidates. If it was one job, for a short period, that would be fine. But two years in, it's a sign Mr. Trudeau's government still hasn't sorted out this part of the job.