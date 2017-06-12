A Liberal MP who has been battling cancer for more than two years delivered an emotional plea for civility in the House of Commons on Monday as he acknowledged his health is declining.

Arnold Chan, who has represented the Toronto riding of Scarborough-Agincourt since winning a by-election in 2014, said he has become more debilitated recently but wants to continue to serve his constituents.

“There has been marked decline over the last few months,” Mr. Chan, who turned 50 on Saturday, told reporters.

“I’m practical and realistic but … I have every intention of carrying on.”

Mr. Chan was first diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma – a head and neck cancer – in early 2015. After radiation and months of chemotherapy, he said he is now on a clinical trial that consists of daily pills, but still experiences fatigue and loss of appetite.

Mr. Chan’s remarks on Monday came as the Commons was set to debate an Opposition motion about the economy.

His heartfelt speech paid tribute to both his family – who watched from the gallery – and fellow parliamentarians. He pleaded with MPs to respect each other and steer clear of the “canned talking points” that have come to define daily Question Period. Instead, he said the focus should be on making better laws and listening to one another.

“I am not sure how many more times I will have the strength to get up and do a 20-minute speech in this place,” Mr. Chan told his colleagues.

“I would beg us to not only act as honourable members but to treat this institution honourably.”

Mr. Chan said his advice to his colleagues was simple.

“We should use our heads, but follow our hearts.”

He also singled out Green Party Leader Elizabeth May for practising the “highest standard” of any parliamentarian.

“Despite strongly disagreeing, perhaps, with the position of the government of the day, she does so in a respectful tone. I would ask all of us to elevate our debate, to elevate our practice,” he said.

Ms. May thanked Mr. Chan for sending her a message when she was deciding last August whether to say on as Green Party Leader, and said it contributed to her decision to continue.

“His message to me meant the world to me,” Ms. May said.

Mr. Chan said he chose to give the speech on Monday because his parents were in town for the first time since he was sworn in as an MP in 2014. His father, Anthony Chan, was in a very serious car accident a few months after he was sworn in, and never made it to the Commons, he said.

“I also felt that it was an opportunity, at the same time, to say other things I wanted to say to my colleagues and to Canadians in general,” Mr. Chan said.

Mr. Chan also thanked his wife of almost 19 years, Jean Yip, with whom he has three sons. He said Ms. Yip attends events on his behalf when he is too ill to go.

“I simply could not have asked for a more devoted partner in life,” Mr. Chan told the Commons. “If I could steal a line from a former prime minister of ours, the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien in referencing his partner Aline: Jean, ‘Without you, nothing.’”

His speech drew tributes from MPs of all parties.

Mr. Chan also introduced a private member’s bill on Monday that would make it an offence to use, carry or possess a firearm that has previously been used in the commission of a crime.

Report Typo/Error