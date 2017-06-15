The Heritage Committee of the House of Commons is calling for a series of tax breaks to help media companies, and a tax increase ‎on Internet providers, as part of a proposed overhaul of federal policies on media and advertising.

The committee report, released on Thursday, calls on the government with its first recommendation to “create a new funding model that is platform agnostic and would support Canadian journalistic content.”

The most controversial plank in the report ‎is a proposal to impose the same 5-per-cent levy on broadband services that is already imposed on cable and satellite TV services.

The money would go to the Canadian Media Fund that supports the production of Canadian content on various media.

“The Committee recommends to expand the current 5 per cent levy for Canadian content production on broadcasting distribution undertakings to broadband distribution,” the report said.

A spokesman for Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly quickly shot down the proposal, saying the Liberal government will not impose a new tax on Internet service providers. The spokesman added the government will be studying the committee’s other recommendations.

Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan, who is a member of the Heritage committee, said the most pressing matter for the government will be to ensure that all players in Canada’s media sectors are treated equitably.

“Let me be very clear about what this report recommends: A level playing field,” he said, stating that all companies should be taxed equally. “Don’t discriminate against television news providers and not for online. Don’t discriminate between American news providers, ie Google and Facebook, but not Canadian. It seems to me to be perverse that we tax Canadian but we don’t tax American,” he told reporters.

In this context, he said it is only normal for Internet giants to be forced to contribute to Canada’s media industry.

“We need to make sure they pay their fair share because the media that they use is the media that you guys provide, but you’re not paid for it,” Mr. O’Regan said.

NDP MP Pierre Nantel was not present at the news conference where the report was released, but his party signed on to the majority report.

Conservative MP Peter Van Loan, however, accused the committee of trying to “turn back the clock” and rejected “higher taxes and government control of the media.”

A number of the measures proposed in the majority report would help private media companies‎, such as calling on the CBC to stop selling online advertising.

In addition, the report called for a new tax credit for print media companies that invest in digital media. The subsidy would be in place for a five-year period.

‎The committee also said that international Internet giants should pay the same taxes as Canadian media companies.

“If our current policies are not modernized, Canada is likely to transition in the medium-term future to a digital environment that is mostly or entirely deregulated, where Canadians will watch television and listen to radio online and via mobile applications – in other words, through broadcasters without regulatory obligations, often established outside of Canada and offering little or no local content,” the report said.

A major union had previously endorsed the idea of a levy on Internet providers, while ensuring that it would not apply to bills under $25 a month. According to Unifor, the move would provide more than $118-million annually to fund Canadian news and entertainment.

Michael Geist, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa, slammed the proposal on his blog on Thursday.

“An Internet tax to fund Canadian content is a terrible policy choice with exceptionally harmful effects on the poorest and most vulnerable households in Canada,” he said. “Simply put, there is no way around the fact that an Internet tax would make access less affordable, expanding the digital divide by placing Internet connectivity beyond the financial reach of more low-income Canadians. The tax would be particularly damaging in indigenous communities.”

Report Typo/Error