Liberals’ passive-income tax changes could bring in $6-billion a year: watchdog

The federal government's proposed changes to the tax treatment of passive income held by incorporated small businesses would initially raise $1-billion a year in new revenue and would ultimately grow to $6-billion a year, according to a new Parliamentary Budget Officer report.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has not provided an estimate of how much money would be raised by the change, which has been among the most controversial elements of a package of proposed new tax rules introduced in July and later revised in October.

Mr. Morneau has said the full details of his passive investment proposals would be released in the 2018 budget.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come