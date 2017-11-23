 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Liberals’ passive-income tax changes could bring in $6-billion a year: watchdog

SMALL BUSINESS TAX

Liberals’ passive-income tax changes could bring in $6-billion a year: watchdog

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau listens to a question as he speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill following Question Period, in Ottawa on Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Bill Curry
Ottawa

The federal government's proposed changes to the tax treatment of passive income held by incorporated small businesses would initially raise $1-billion a year in new revenue and would ultimately grow to $6-billion a year, according to a new Parliamentary Budget Officer report.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has not provided an estimate of how much money would be raised by the change, which has been among the most controversial elements of a package of proposed new tax rules introduced in July and later revised in October.

Mr. Morneau has said the full details of his passive investment proposals would be released in the 2018 budget.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Bill Curry
Parliamentary reporter

A member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery since 1999, Bill Curry worked for The Hill Times and the National Post prior to joining The Globe in Feb. 2005. Originally from North Bay, Ont., Bill reports on a wide range of topics on Parliament Hill, with a focus on finance. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨