The federal government has named Janice Fukakusa, a former chief financial officer of the Royal Bank of Canada, as the first chairperson of the board for the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The new $35-billion institution was approved by Parliament in June and the federal Liberals are hoping to have the bank up and running before the end of the year.

In a news release Thursday, the government said the appointment followed a merit-based selection process that attracted a range of highly qualified professionals.

Ms. Fukakusa retired in January following a 31-year career in the banking sector. She serves on the boards of several corporate and non-profit organizations, including Cineplex and General Growth Properties and is chair of the board of governors of Ryerson University.

“Janice Fukakusa is a highly qualified and well-respected professional who will be able to guide the bank in delivering the transformational infrastructure projects that Canadians need,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement.

In an interview this week with The Globe and Mail, Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said his department has a list of projects that it intends to forward to the bank for consideration once the institution is operational.

The competition has closed for board of director positions with the bank. However Ottawa is accepting applications for the President and CEO position until July 21.

The government has previously announced that the bank will be headquartered in Toronto.

