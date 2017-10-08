Canadian technology financiers are warning that the federal government’s controversial proposals on small-business taxation will threaten its innovation agenda by choking off capital for high-growth startups.
That conclusion is drawn from two surveys of investor groups that provide much of the early stage financing to Canadian startups – angel investors and venture-capital firms. The surveys were sent to government as part of its consultation process, which closed last week.
